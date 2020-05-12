The coronavirus has delayed the development of the new Corvette C8.R

Not the only ‘American’ casualty for the French endurance test

Antonio García will not take part in the next 24 Hours of Le Mans, thus breaking a long uninterrupted streak of presence in the classic French event.

Of course it will not be a voluntary absence but it is due to the decision of the Corvette team not to go this year to the classic French test. The coronavirus has stopped motor sporting activity around the world and, above all, has delayed the development program of the new Corvette C8.R, which represents a complete break with the Corvette C7 of recent seasons, such as going from front engine to central motor.

Garcia was to team up with Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg with the number 63 Corvette, while the 64 was to be piloted by Tommi Miler, Marcel Fassler and Oliver Gavin.

But the basic problem is especially related to logistics, cross-border travel and the need to quarantine in some cases. Also facing this test and at the same time making it compatible with the basic objective, the IMSA championship.

It is not the only announced loss of American teams for Le Mans. The two Porsche 911 RSR USA have also announced that they will not carry out the displacement, with which four cars of the GTE-Pro category will be missing in the test, which thus sees their numbers drop from 13 to 9 cars and as the most uncertain category a priori and exciting 24 Hours loses allure at once.

There are more American teams registered, four more. They have not yet made a decision, but it cannot be ruled out that in the coming days they will also announce their resignation from the French test.

At the moment Le Mans is giving entrance to the reserve teams, but this list is running out. We would not be surprised if the ACO opened the doors to other ELMS teams to maintain the expected number of participants.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.