The employer’s president, Antonio Garamendi, has warned the Government that countries like Italy, Portugal and Greece they are staying with the tourists because they have already opened their borders for the summer season. Garamendi, who has confirmed the CEOE’s return to social dialogue, has asked the government to open and airports to attract international tourism.

“Must protect the tourism sector because it is very important in our country, especially in the islands, “Garamendi stressed this Monday in statements to the SER network.

The business leader has indicated that tourism invoices in Spain 12,000 million euros in June, 16,000 million in July, 18,000 million in August and 13,000 million in September.

“They are very important data. The sooner we do it, the better, ”said Garamendi, who does not want the month of July to be ruined, for which reason he considers that the specific agreement on temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) in this and other sectors severely affected by the crisis should be signed as soon as possible.

Social dialogue

Garamendi has also confirmed that the business organization will return to negotiation with the Government for “responsibility” And because we have to talk about the things that “really” matter at the moment, such as tourism, the automotive sector and commerce, sectors that are being hit hard by the health crisis.

“With responsibility, we sit at the table because that worries us, day by day, seeing how we rebuild the country and it is evident that private initiative is a fundamental part of that reconstruction,” he stressed.

However, the business leader wanted to make it clear that the CEOE did not leave the negotiating tablebut found that there were “other people sitting”, in reference to Bildu, who signed an agreement with the PSOE and Unidas Podemos for the repeal of the labor reform.

“What we did was react to that, because we found a role that was not in the social dialogue, that was missing it,” said Garamendi, who also pointed out that the CEOE’s reaction to temporarily suspending the dialogue with the Government was due to “with whom” the agreement had been signed and a “breakdown” of confidence.

“When they announce things that you know can be very bad for the economy, people withdraw, and I say everyone, money is not invested in places where there is no certainty of how things work and that made us break trust” , has explained.

The reaction of the third vice-president of the Government, Nadia Calviño, affirming that the subject of the repeal of the labor reform “did not touch” now, was for the CEOE “an important step so that a thread remained to be able to continue speaking with this Government”, Garamendi pointed out.

The business leader has ensured that the employer’s relationship with all ministries is “fluid” and has specified that, as a result of the agreement with Bildu, He only exchanged a WhatsApp with the head of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, with whom he has not yet spoken, although he hopes to do so on Thursday, during the video conference on social dialogue chaired by Calviño and in which several ministers participate.

With respect to repeal of the labor reform, Garamendi has warned that “It would be a bad step” right now, when unemployment is expected to skyrocket to 20%. “You have to look at the positive aspects of the labor reform, it was key in the previous recovery,” said Garamendi, who added that the CEOE is willing to talk about this reform in social dialogue, but to “improve it.”