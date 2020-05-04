“Violence has no justification, but an explanation does.” With this phrase, which he repeats several times during the interview, Antonio de la Torre summarizes the role and the series that have made him one of the most viewed faces on television during the quarantine: The invisible line, where he plays Melitón Manzanas, boss of the Guipúzcoa political-social brigade, torturer of Francoism and victim of the first murder of ETA. “Any account that serves to speak of the world in which we live is worth telling,” he explains by phone from his home in Seville, where he is quarantined with his family.

Since the series premiered last month, De la Torre has had to watch some viewers question whether his work made the killings of the terrorist gang beautiful. “The subject seems necessary to me, and fascinating. It may seem that too much has been said, but of course I find it very interesting and it is very good that it leads you to reflect as a society. It’s okay to explain things to try not to happen again, “he explains. In this production of six chapters, he has been about to coincide on the screens with another on the same reality, although different in his approach, Patria. The adaptation of Fernando Aramburu’s novel, which was to be released on May 17 on HBO Spain, has had to cancel the release due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Malaga actor has faced the role “being aware that reality is sometimes very polyhedral,” he declares. ”I am aware that Manzanas is a figure that raises many blisters, but I have tried, as I always do with all the characters, to learn and understand him, to put myself in his point of view. Try to get closer to how his figure was from inside, because it is the only way to understand a character. Otherwise you would do something Manichaean or a cartoon. ” Understand? “Words must be treated with care. But yes, without ever justifying violence. Things have a reason. Another thing is that it seems justifiable to you, or that you did the same ”, he highlights.

On August 2, 1968, ETA assassinated Manzanas: the first deliberate death. “One thing I like about my job is that it’s about understanding rather than judging. It forces you a lot to put yourself in the shoes of others, to think like others think, to try to capture other ideologies. That is the interesting thing, ”says De la Torre. “Obviously, torture seems reprehensible to me, ETA’s violence, all violence, seems reprehensible. But if I could not try to understand it, I could not play any role ”, he clarifies.

Apples was respected and feared by the Basque society of the time. Also hated by many. During World War II he collaborated with the Gestapo, which trained him in the persecution of fugitives on the Franco-Spanish border of Irún. At the same time, he had a wife and a daughter. “A lot of people said that he had an endearing treatment. Things are not as they seem. It is important to have a deep vision of things when approaching them ”. And he remembers a lesson from his training as a journalist: “I don’t think there are any heroes or villains. The series tries to offer a story, a point of view that is as honest as possible. If someone bothers you, well what are we going to do? You cannot stop doing things because you think they may be uncomfortable. What is uncomfortable is ignorance. “

