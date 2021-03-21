“Antonio David told me ‘I’m going to take them away, they’re going to hate you, you son of a bitch”

This Sunday the documentary about the life of Rocío Carrasco has been broadcast and the daughter of Rocío Jurado has revealed details about his relationship with his children and their father, Antonio David Flores.

“He took the opportunity to insult me, rebuked me, said ‘I’m going to take them away and they are going to hate you, son of a bitch “revealed Rocío Carrasco, who could not hold back tears when she made these revelations.

“He cut the maternal bond, He took it away from me because he is a person who has been proclaiming himself a model father, but he only cares about him, nothing else, “added Rocío Carrasco.

According to Rocío Jurado’s daughter, her children adored her, but with the separation everything changed: “They have grown up with that version, just like the whole world, cruelty begins to explode, he has no mercy even with his childrenHe has never cared about the well-being of his children. He can’t take her mother figure from a five-year-old girl, but he has. “

“I am a victim and they are also a victim of a diabolical mind, he has achieved what he told me when we separated, ‘you’re going to shit, Rociíto’ and it has taken away the most important thing in my life, my children, “confessed Carrasco.

“It has made them hate me and have that image of me, which is more cruel. I have had my children dead while they are alive. I’ve had to pretend I don’t have you being alive and messing up his mind. That is not done with two small creatures, nor with a mother, with anyone. And that he has done, “he concluded.