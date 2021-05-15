Antonio David threatened his son with getting him out of the car if he spoke well of his mother: "Next time you walk away"

The chapter this Wednesday broadcast on Telecinco of the docuserie about Rocío Carrasco was essential to understand the reasons for his estrangement from his young son, David.

Antonio David has not fared well after the testimony of Rocío Jurado’s daughter about the pressure and emotional blackmail that he exerted on the little one to separate him from his mother.

David Flores once told his mother that he was in the car with his father and sister Rocío when they began to speak ill of her.

At that time, the child came out in defense of Rocío Carrasco assuring that what they were saying was a lie.

The answer that Antonio David supposedly gave him chilled the viewers and Rocío herself when she heard it from her son’s mouth.

“His father told him that if he defended me again or spoke well of me he got out of the car and walked away“, assured Rocío Carrasco.