Antonio David sends Rocío Flores the message denied by Rocío Carrasco: “Everyone is fine”

The edition of ‘Survivors 2020’ is already historical due to the coronavirus. The contestants of the program received the news very worried from Lara Álvarez and, although they received videos from their relatives that confirmed that they were well, the daughter of Antonio David Flores, Rocío Flores, was not entirely satisfied. The survivor was very affected by the situation and had an anxiety attack when she did not receive news from her mother, Rocío Carrasco.. Flores did not understand that her mother had not sent her a message saying that she was fine.

Rocío Flores receives the message from Antonio David Flores in ‘Survivientes 2020’

Despite seven years without speaking, the contestant hoped that an occasion as critical as the one currently being experienced by the pandemic would make her mother communicate with her. Seeing Flores’ reaction, Lara Álvarez promised to give him news of Carrasco, something that for the moment has been practically impossible. As reported by Carmen Borrego in ‘Viva la vida’, her friend Rocío Carrasco does not plan to send any type of message to her daughter, either in front of or behind the cameras.

In the debate on March 22 in ‘Survivors: Honduras Connection’, Antonio David Flores confirmed what Carmen Borrego mentioned: “His mother has not communicated anything to the organization about sending any message, which was necessary or fair,” he said. the collaborator of ‘Save me’. However, for Father’s Day, the survivors have once again received news from abroad and it was the moment in which Antonio David Flores took the opportunity to send him the message that his daughter so badly needed: “All are well and when I say all I say is all”, something that Rocío Flores has perfectly understood and he couldn’t help but get excited.

Alejandra Rubio criticizes the reaction of Rocío Flores

All Telecinco collaborators have positioned themselves in this war between the Flores and the Jury. The Campos family are very close friends of Rocío Carrasco, so it was not surprising that Alejandra Rubio defended Rocío Flores’ mother before the reaction of the participant in ‘Survivientes 2020’ after receiving no news from her mother: “It seems amazing to me that after seven years, that a lot of things have happened that he would also have cared about his mother and has not, Now mount this show to win some TV and to continue talking about this topic“Rubio criticized harshly in ‘Viva la vida’ on March 21.” It may be a scary reaction, but I don’t believe anything anymore, “he concluded.

.