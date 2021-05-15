Antonio David moves with his family to an exclusive urbanization in Malaga due to media pressure, according to Socialité

The media earthquake caused by Rocío Carrasco’s documentary series has once again put her ex at the center of the controversy, Antonio David Flores, who would have decided to move house in Malaga and move to an exclusive urbanization as a result of pressure from the media, as revealed this Saturday by the Socialité program.

The former Mediaset collaborator would have left his family home behind to move to another area of ​​Malaga, a most luxurious and exclusive urbanization, assures the Telecinco program. According to Socialité, the price of the houses in this urbanization ranges from 300,000 to two million euros.

This change would allow Antonio David to enjoy a more privacy isolated from the press and photographers by having a security checkpoint at the entrance of the urbanization, fences and surveillance cameras.

The last episode in which Antonio David Flores has been involved concerns some posters in which his face appears under the word “abuser”, and that they would have been placed at various points in the neighborhood where he lives.

His daughter Rocío Flores denounced these events in The Ana Rosa Program and filed a complaint at the police station for a crime of honor and prejudice against both his father and the rest of the family.

On this matter, Socialité has doubted that they had been placed until 500 posters by Malaga and has asked the neighbors of Antonio David Flores if they had seen these posters.

Most of the neighbors questioned have assured the program reporter that they haven’t seen any of those posters around the neighborhood, although another person has pointed out that “they were three or four posters lying in front of Olga’s shop, and that’s it”.