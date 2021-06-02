“Antonio David is happy with the contest”

This Tuesday, Telecinco issued Survivors: In No Man’s Land. It’s about the gala presented by Carlos Sobera, which has collaborators such as Sofía Cristo, Maestro Joao, Marta López … and Rocío Flores.

The format issued a controversial video in which Olga Moreno expressed her intention to baptize David Flores, the son of Antonio David Flores and Rocío Carrasco, along with Lola, the youngest of the family, the result of the relationship between the Civil Guard and Moreno.

“I feel like it. They’re going to love it. I want to do it in Malaga. David’s godfather would be his uncle and Gloria’s godmother. Of Lola, Pitingo and Vero, his wife. I would like petit committee. We have always waited to do it with the mother and with the father, and there were problems, “Moreno said in the video.

From the set, Rocío Flores commented that she knew that Olga would be rained “criticism galore” for those words, but that she simply wanted to baptize them because she knew that David was excited. In addition, she said that she He performed the sacrament at the age of 15 and that he did not do it before due to the death of his grandmother, Rocío Jurado, something that is now 15 years old.

In addition, Carlos Sobera asked him if Antonio David Flores, the young woman’s father, saw Survivors, and his opinion about it. “Yes, he is happy, he thinks Olga is doing very well. We are all very proud, “she said. Then, Marta López asked her if she would be willing to go see her stepmother at the contest, a question she did not hesitate for a second: “Yes, I would go”he said, unable to hide a half smile.