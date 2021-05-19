Antonio David Flores sues the producer of the Rocío Carrasco docuserie for unfair dismissal

Antonio David Flores has sued La Fábrica de la Tele, Rocío’s production company, to tell the truth to stay alive, the docuseries in which his ex, Rocío Carrasco, is recounting the last 25 years of his life and that, incidentally , It has turned the personal and professional of the former collaborator upside down.

As reported by Ten Minutes, Antonio David has decided to sue for unfair dismissal to the production company that had hired him in a letter in which, in addition, request moral damages.

In addition, always according to the same information, the former Civil Guard asks the judge to see Rocío Carrasco’s television contract, since she wants to see if she was the one who asked for his expulsion, something that has been denied by the different programs of the chain.

It must be remembered that, after the broadcast of the first episodes, Antonio David He was fired abruptly from his job as a collaborator in programs such as Save me or Saturday Deluxe, where he participated since his participation in GH VIP. Since then, the Andalusian has not stepped on any Mediaset set.