Antonio David Flores strikes back and asks that Rocío Carrasco be seized the money she charges for the documentary series

In the bloody battle that Antonio David Flores and Rocío Carrasco are waging publicly and privately, the former Civil Guard has gone one step further and He has asked the judge to order the seizure of “the amounts of money” that his ex-wife receives for the documentary series that he has made and that is being broadcast by episodes on Telecinco.

As reported by El Periódico, the extertuliano from Sálvame, who has already promised to embark on this legal battle in one of his last appearances on the heart program, would have made this request, related to the complaint that he himself filed on March 1 against Rocío Carrasco for an alleged crime of non-payment of the pension of David, the youngest son they both have in common. According to some media, the amount would amount to 8,000 euros.

According to the same information, Antonio David’s lawyers presented a brief on March 23 requiring that Rocío Carrasco “not directly receive the amounts” that he should receive from the documentary series, and that “they are retained and seized in order to be able to remedy the non-payment of alimony.”

In the same letter, the production company that has been in charge of the documentary series, La Fábrica de la Tele, is asked to collaborate and “communicate to whom the payment of the amounts received is made for the broadcast of the documentary series.