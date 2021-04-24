Antonio David Flores celebrates his birthday with expressions of affection from his daughter Rocío

Antonio David Flores has fulfilled this Saturday 46 years in a difficult moment, in which he has been peppered by the declarations of Rocio Carrasco in the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to continue life. The revelations about the alleged abuse that the former collaborator of Telecinco worked for the daughter of Rocío Jurado for years, they took their toll on being fired in a sudden way from Sálvame.

Added to all this is the absence of his wife, Olga Moreno, which is in Honduras competing in Survivors.

For this reason, Antonio David he has relied on his three children to celebrate their birthday with them. This Saturday, the reporters were waiting for him upon his arrival at the Malaga AVE station after declaring in a Madrid court for the complaint he has filed against Rocío Carrasco.

The cameras have captured this Saturday the moment of reunion between Antonio David with his eldest daughter, Rocío Flores, who has covered his father at all times.

In the images, Antonio David and Rocío Flores get into a car laughing and wasting complicity.

Once inside the car, aware that the cameras were still present, Antonio David approached his daughter to give her a hug and a kiss on the forehead.

“Let’s eat at home“Antonio David later commented to journalists when asked how he would celebrate his birthday.