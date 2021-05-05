Antonio Cordón, Sports Director of Real Betis praises the name of Diego Lainez

The sports director of the Betis, Antonio Cordon, praised the growth of the Mexican extreme Diego Lainez in his third season with the Verdiblanco team and said that he will give “many afternoons of glory” to the Mexican team and that he “hopes” they will also have them at Betis.

“We with Lainez are very happy, he is a boy who is growing, who will continue to grow within the national team, he is now appearing at the Olympic Games, he is also with the senior team. I think he will be a player who gives many Afternoons of glory to the national team and I hope Betis, “said Cordón during an event organized by LaLiga.

The Betic manager pointed out that Mexico It is a country that has a very good level of national teams in lower categories, because it generates “interesting players at a technical level.”

Betis also has another ‘Tri’ player, Andrés Guardado, who Cordón assured that he is “giving them identity” and to whom he predicted several football seasons ahead, at 34 years of age.

“Now he is going through one of his best moments with an age that will give him to play in the elite, taking care of himself as he is taking care of himself, for many more years. He arrived in Spain very young (at Deportivo de La Coruña, in 2016, then He played for Valencia). I think he is a good example for many players and for young people in Mexico and Spain, “added Cordón.

The Betic manager also praised Argentine midfielder Guido Rodríguez, who came to the Spanish club from Mexican America. “He works in the shadows but occupies a lot of playing field. I keep his personality, his charisma, what he transmits, the tranquility and professionalism, above the performance, which is being very high,” he argued.

Betis is in the midst of a fight to access the Europa League, positions currently held by Real Sociedad and Villarreal, although the Verdiblanco team is only two points behind the San Sebastian and one of the Yellows, with the aim of playing a competition again in which it has not been since 2018-19.

