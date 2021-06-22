Antonio Conte does not rule out taking a sabbatical year

06/21/2021 at 8:35 PM CEST

Antonio Conte could take a break. After an intense decade with projects such as Juventus, the Italian national team, Chelsea and Inter, Lecce coach does not rule out a sabbatical.

“It will be a year in which I will try to study and continue investigating certain situations. I want to take advantage of this unwanted situation. But it’s okay, I will take advantage of the time to be with my family and to watch football, which always evolves & rdquor ;, assured on ‘RAI Radio’.

Conte also spoke about how he suffered Eriksen’s loss with Denmark, his pupil during this last season at Inter Milan. “It was a horrible moment that I lived alone. In the world of football, seeing a situation like this makes you sick, “he said.

“I had the opportunity to live closely with Christian and seeing him with open eyes made me feel bad and affected me. I’m glad it’s resolved, that’s the most important thing & rdquor ;, he added.