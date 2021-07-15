Antonio Cassano launches strong criticism for Donnarumma after leaving Milan for PSG

Former Italian AC Milan and Real Madrid footballer Antonio Cassano strongly criticized goalkeeper Gianluigui Donnarumma after leaving the Rossoneri team in the A series to sign for him Paris Saint Germain of the Ligue One.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino minimizes the triumph of Guatemala

Why, if he is the strongest goalkeeper in the world, aren’t Bayern München or Real Madrid or Barcelona going for him? Neuer is 36 years old, if this then is the best goalkeeper of the moment, take Courtois and Ter Stegen and send them out. Instead, he goes to PSG, ”said Italian Antonio Cassano.

The former striker spoke in an interview for Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel, where he went straight to point out that if he is the best goalkeeper in the world after winning Euro 2021, why not sign with a big team like Real Madrid, Bayern or Barcelona.

Read also: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson wears a rearguard in the pure style of Playboy

Antonio Cassano pointed out that if Donnarumma is in his prime and wants to leave AC Milan, he should look for another big team and send his rivals, whether they are Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois or Ter Stegen, to the bench.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content