Antonio Carlos Santos praises the Tigres del Tuca and destroys Miguel Herrera

Prior to the meeting where the UANL Tigers and the Eagles of America will meet at the University Stadium, this for the Legend Experience, the former player of cats and eagles, Antonio Carlos Santos, made it clear who has the current hegemony in the MX League.

During the interview with ABC Sports, the ‘Negro’ detailed what is the difference between the work that Tuca carried out with the auriazules and the one that ‘would carry out’ the Piojo Herrera.

“The difference is that Tuca Ferretti knew what he was doing on the pitch and within the games, Miguel Herrera doesn’t know either of the two. Today America is one and Tigres two, “he explained at a conference.

“It seems to me that Tigres, the top winner of the short tournaments with Tuca, and América, who has had five short tournaments in recent years. They have marked a hegemony that for that reason the fans and the competitiveness that there may be, is a great show ”, he added.

