Antonio Brown’s probation ends one year early for good behavior

06/23/2021 at 11:12 AM CEST

The wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown, finished his probation a year earlier, and the criminal matter stemming from his altercation with a moving truck driver ended Tuesdaysaid Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn. The player was accused of assaulting the driver Anton Tumanov on January 21, 2020, when the latter was delivering items to his home.

Brown pleaded not guilty and was sentenced to two years probation for a burglary charge, one year for a battery charge, a misdemeanor, and six months for a criminal activity charge.

Instead, Brown’s probation ends after just one year, according to his attorney in a statement: “In yet another demonstration of Antonio Brown’s hard work and great progress since his suspension from the NFL, we are pleased to report that his withheld award is now final and that he has completed his probation one year ahead of schedule.”. “Due to the excellent work of Kelly and Carson Hancock, Brown’s criminal attorneys in Broward, that unfortunate event was left behind,” he said.

In a motion filed in Broward County Court, it was said that Brown “behaved in an exemplary manner while on probation” and that “there have been no alleged violations or reprimand hearings”, according to what Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians described as a “model citizen,” after Brown signed with the team after an eight-game suspension in 2020.

Back to the NFL

Brown re-signed with the Buccaneers this season with a one-year downward contract worth € 5.24 million.. As part of his probation, Brown was asked to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo a 13-week anger management course.

But Brown still faces a civil lawsuit brought by Tumanov, who is seeking 25,100 euros ($ 30,000) in damages for bodily injury and mental anguish as a result of the altercation.. In April, Brown settled a civil lawsuit brought by former coach Britney Taylor, which accused him of sexual misconduct on three separate occasions.