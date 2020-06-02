Chivas had the opportunity to hire Jesús Angulo, Alexis Peña and ‘Chicote‘ Calderón, coming from Necaxa, to adjust your device in the three areas of the field. This was done at the start of Closing 2020; however, the players’ debt would still not have been paid in full. This is where I would enter Aztec central Antonio Briseño.

According to The Informer, Guadalajara I would be analyzing the offer to ‘Chicken‘To the necaxist institution with the intention of level the debt you have with her. Along with the athletic youth squad would go one more footballer, who could be José Madueña or Raúl Gudiño.

Last week, ESPN claimed that both Gudiño as Madueña would be the indicated to emigrate from club. However, Necaxa he would seek to shore up his defensive zone and would see Antonio Briseño the perfect replacement for it. In addition, he would seek that whoever accompanies him is the mexican goalkeeper considering the losses of Hugo Gonzalez (Scratched) and Yosgart Gutiérrez (retirement).

Congratulations @Chivas, a pride to be part of this great institution. pic.twitter.com/t8IayTD930 – Antonio Briseño Vazquez (@pollobv) May 8, 2020

The ‘Chicken‘Managed a total of ten games as a starter last Apertura 2019. However, his minutes fell last tournament after starting only two commitments. The above is due to the level of play shown by Jesús Sánchez, Gilberto Sepúlveda and Hiram Mier, who established themselves in the starting box.

If the news materializes, Antonio Briseño He would be defending his seventh jersey as a professional footballer at just 26 years old. Just remember your time in Atlas, Tigres, Veracruz, Juárez, Feirense of Portugual and the ‘Sacred Flock’.