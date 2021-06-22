Antonio Briseño “approves” the call of Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team

The convocation of Rogelio Funes Mori the Mexican National Team continues to talk and now it Antonio “el Pollo” Briseño who spoke on the subject, supporting the Rayados del Monterrey forward.

At a press conference, the Chivas defender declared that Funes mori has every right to wear the shirt of the Mexican team on the gold Cup, since he has raised a family in Mexico and met the requirements to be naturalized.

Rogelio did not come to play and leave, he came, he raised his family, he has been playing in Mexico for six years and he has every right to be there, because he is already Mexican. In the end, Funes Mori has earned it on the court because he has more than 120 goals “

The “Pollo” Briseño also declared that the arrival of this type of players like “El Mellizo” to the MX League ends up increasing the level of Mexican football, since it is not “bringing by bringing”, but rather looking for the best foreigners available .

“We are a league where it’s not like Europe, you don’t have other leagues where your own players can play without being foreigners. It is a league where, if you want to be competitive, you have to bring foreigners “

