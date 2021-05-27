Antonio Blanco joins the sub-21 after the positive of Moncayola

05/26/2021 at 10:57 PM CEST

Sport.es

Antonio Blanco, a Real Madrid footballer, will join the concentration of the Spanish U21 team ahead of the second phase of the tournament, the knockout phase that starts next Monday, May 31, after the Jon Moncayola’s sick leave due to coronavirus.

White will be available to Luis De la Fuente to participate in the dynamics of the Under-21 team in the Ciudad del Fútbol from tomorrow Thursday and will begin to prepare together with the rest of his teammates for the European Championship in Hungary and Slovenia in which Spain faces Croatia in the quarterfinals.

The midfielder, international 13 times with the U19 and 20 with the U17, will debut with the U21 after a season in which, in addition to emerging in Castilla led by Raúl González Blanco, played 218 minutes in the elite with Real Madrid, being a regular in the last calls of the French Zinedine Zidane still with the LaLiga Santander title at stake.

The positive of Moncayola communicated this Wednesday morning forced the Spanish under-21 team to change their plans. The flight to Maribor (Slovenia) scheduled for this Wednesday it was postponed until saturday, two days before the debut, and those of Luis de la Fuente they continued preparing in Las Rozas, in a training divided into groups by the anti-coronavirus protocol, the quarterfinals.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) reported that the two PCRs carried out on the rest of the expedition did not appear more positive.