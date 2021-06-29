Antonio Banderas to star in miniseries of crimes that occurred in Tuscany – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Spanish Antonio Banderas will star in a miniseries based on the book The Monster of Florence: A True Story, which tells the story of some murders that occurred between 1968 and 1985 in the region of Tuscany (Italy).

According to an exclusive from the specialized magazine Variety, Banderas will play the investigator and journalist Mario Spezi, who wrote the book on which the series is based with the American Douglas Preston.

Published in 2008, The Monster of Florence has sold more than half a million copies and has been translated into 24 languages.

“In the annals of world crime, the case of the Monster of Florence stands out as the most chilling and enigmatic,” Preston said in a statement with the French producer StudioCanal.

The six-hour miniseries directed by the Danish Nikolaj Arcel, will build on the success of the “true crime” genre in recent years thanks to series such as Don’t Fuck With the Cats, The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Tiger King.

On this occasion, the series tells a series of murders in which the victims were always couples who appeared dead in the field. It was a case that kept Italy in suspense between 1968 and 1985.

Source: However