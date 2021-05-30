Antonio Banderas, the bodyguard of Spanish cinema, on our June cover

He has presented one of the best Goya Galas in recent years, he won the Palme d’Or at Cannes for ‘Pain and Glory’, for which he also got his first Oscar nomination … Antonio Banderas he lives a serene and full moment in his career. With ‘The other bodyguard 2’ pending release, the actor has decided to be much more selective with his film projects to devote time to the theater. He tells us everything in an exclusive interview in his native Malaga and that is our cover for the month of June.

In this issue, the protagonists of the special reunions for our 75th Anniversary are Santiago Segura and Javier Cámara, who remember with us anecdotes from the filming of ‘Torrent. The dumb arm of the law’, a film that started a saga that marked a before and after in the history of Spanish cinema.

We also unveil the three finalist actors and actresses, who, chosen by you, our readers, will compete for the Silver Frames in the categories of film, television and theater in the next edition of our awards. You have until June 14 to vote for the winners.

In addition, we chat with the teams of ‘Cruella’, ‘Warren File: Forced by the Demon’, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ or ‘Awaken the fury’, the most powerful premieres that hit theaters these days.

1 Exclusively with Flags

The actor, who premieres The other bodyguard 2‘, receives us in Malaga exclusively to talk about this action comedy and his next projects. The most immediate, the film ‘Official Competition’, together with Penélope Cruz, and mounting the musical ‘Company’ in his theater, the Soho CaixaBank in Malaga.

2 Return to ‘Torrente. The dumb arm of the law’

Continuing with our 75th Anniversary celebrations, this month we brought together Santiago Segura and Javier Cámara to remember the filming of the first installment of the saga that changed the history of Spanish cinema. Suit jacket and bow tie, DYC whiskey… All set for an unforgettable patrol.

3 The devil wears a Dalmatian

On the occasion of the arrival in the cinemas of ‘Cruella’ We interview its director and part of the team to unravel the secrets of this new and evil version of the Disney classic with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson as protagonists.

4 Silver Frames 2020: Choose your favorites!

One more year, you, our readers, have decided with your votes the three finalist actors and actresses for the Silver Frames in the film, television and theater categories, and which are your favorite films and series of the year. You have until June 14 to choose the winner. You can do it by clicking on this link.

5 Cillian Murphy’s Quiet Place

We chatted with the actor on the occasion of the premiere of the expected ‘A quiet place 2’, which hits theaters on June 18.

6 Tribute to Luis García-Berlanga

7 Guy Ritchie ‘Awaken the Fury’

Jason Statham stars in the director’s new film, whom he reunites with 15 years after ‘Revolver’. He himself gives us the keys to this raw and unforgiving thriller.

8 Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, ‘forced by the devil’

We speak with the protagonists of the new installment of the saga ‘Warren expedient’, the most ambitious horror universe on the billboard.

9 ‘In a New York neighborhood’: A vaccine for the soul

Shot before the pandemic, this musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda that discovers a good number of young Latinos with a more than promising future.

10 Living the life ‘Loki’ with Tom Hiddelston

The scriptwriter of the long-awaited series, which arrives at Disney + on Friday the 9th, solves all the unknowns of this unexpected variant of the Marvel Universe.

