Antonio Banderas was wishing he could go out to play sports after more than a month confined alone at his home in Malaga. The passing of days and the decrease of contagions of coronavirus in Spain, have allowed citizens to enjoy the outdoors again since this Saturday andhe actor has been one of those who have taken advantage of these first hours of recreation.

However, what he imagined was going to be a quiet running trip, has ended up being a tense confrontation with the paparazzi that has left the actor with the desire to stay home in the face of the harassment he has suffered. Further, journalists who have wanted to obtain statements from Malaga have tried without a mask provoking in him a monumental anger of which he has recorded through his social networks.

First outing to run after #confinition. First meeting, paparazzi without a mask putting the cameras on my face. I will remain confined. – Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) May 2, 2020

“First outing to run after confinement. First meeting, paparazzi without a mask putting the cameras on my face. I will remain confined“, the actor has written. And it is that in some cities of Spain there have been the first crowds of citizens collapsing the sidewalks trying to play sports on the first day of the opening of the confinement for the entire population.

The actor is used to having the spotlight on him practically at all times, but in such special circumstances he is over exploding by the irresponsible attitude of the photographers. During his appearance in ‘El Hormiguero’ a little over a month ago, Banderas said he was alone at home because his girl was “trapped in Geneva” with his family.

“I am alone, and I am becoming a kind of Robinson Crusoe. The kitchen is not bad for me, I make very strange films and very delicious rice dishes“he snapped to Pablo Motos’ amusement. Similarly, the man from Malaga hoped that society would learn valuable lessons from this crisis, such as the need we have for each other and the vulnerability of the human being, since” an invisible bug shakes the world”.