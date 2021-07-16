Antonio Banderas joins the cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ with Harrison Ford – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Actor Antonio Banderas joins the cast of the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, which stars Harrison Ford and is scheduled to premiere on July 29, 2022.

The specialized magazine Deadline confirmed this Thursday the incorporation of the Spanish, who in addition to Ford will be accompanied by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

Although the film is already being shot on location in the UK, details of the plot and character of Banderas remain under wraps.

Indiana Jones 5 will be the first film in the adventure saga produced by The Walt Disney Company after the purchase of the Lucasfilm studio, also responsible for the Star Wars franchise.

Composer John Williams will once again take over the soundtrack for the new film, this time with James Mangold directing. Steven Spielberg will remain as producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy.

Last year, Spielberg stepped down from directing the new Indiana Jones movie for the first time in the franchise’s 39-year history.

Sources close to the filmmaker indicated that the decision had been made by himself with the aim of bringing a new approach to the saga and attracting a younger generation.

After three installments released in the 1980s, the famous archaeologist returned in 2008 with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which became the highest grossing film in the series.

Antonio Banderas will alternate this filming while detailing the preparations for the musical he co-directs, A Chorus Line, whose premiere is scheduled for October 8 at the Calderón Theater in Madrid.

The actor was widely applauded for his way of taking over the Goya award ceremony earlier this year, with a solemn and mostly virtual ceremony that paid tribute to essential workers. In 2020 he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for Pain and Glory.