The Spanish film festival is just around the corner and the 35th edition of the Goya Awards has already confirmed its presenters. Antonio Banderas and the presenter María Casado will direct and lead the Goya 2021. The actor and director, together with the president of the Television Academy, will be the masters of ceremonies for a gala that will be held on February 27 at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Málaga.