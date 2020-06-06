It is the first day of Phase 1 in Malaga. We have met with Antonio Banderas at the Soho Caixabank Theater, the pillar of his great project to return home and leave it done by a brush. Banderas (Málaga, 1960) leaves the house of Marbella (former property of Encarna Sánchez) for the first time today, where he has been for almost two months. After sanitation, changing our mask and putting on gloves, safety regulations make us hit our elbows and sit two meters away in their theater office. From here he directs this entity, in addition to a school of actors. He is also a partner in several restaurants. Currently, he is projecting a second theater, smaller and alternative, away from the city center, and even a television production company for which the day after the interview he will announce the star signing of María Casado.

While he tells us this, our glasses are clouded with the mask, we touch our faces even more than usual. We have not turned on the recorder yet and we can no longer. We take off our glasses, thinking that myopia is better than the feeling of smoking. We take the notebook. First question: How does sex influence …? Just a moment. Flags stares at us. We put our glasses back on. Great, this page has the questions for an erotic performance artist we interviewed a month ago.

This is very extrange… [Asiente con paciencia.] To me, the new normal thing scares me a little. I prefer to return to normality with what we have learned. I prefer a natural evolution. With this new normality they propose a series of things for which I do not think we are prepared. I still think that what is happening to us is not systemic. Contrary to what has been said in many places, it is not a war, it is a pandemic, it has a name and it is circumstantial. It will happen. We can have a relatively normal life.

Banderas, photographed exclusively for ICON at the Teatro del Soho, in Málaga. Photo: Pablo Zamora

Are you one of those who think about when this is going to end or those who look more at how this is going to end? Let’s see, that’s not what happens either. But I can’t live with this [se saca la mascarilla, inmediatamente se la vuelve a poner]. It’s uncomfortable, it gets in my eyes. It is a tiny metaphor, but it is. There are things to learn, of course. We have understood things that we took for granted. You hit the switch and the light came on, the tomatoes hit the market. Everything seemed to happen because… it happened. And we have finally seen that there are a number of people who work very hard to make those things happen. I have been in Marbella 70 days by myself. It is true that I am privileged because I have been in a big house, not in a small apartment. I’ve also had to clean it myself. I have even recorded videos of my days, which I have sent to the people of the company and they pissed with laughter. Putting washing machines, ironing, scrubbing the floor with bleach … I am very sorry for what is happening to people, the theater is closed, the 90 people who work here at home. Of the restaurants in which I participate, for example, in Pimpi, I have 180 in ERTE. But, on a personal level, I had not rested for 20 years. I didn’t know what it was like to get up in the morning and see that you have all day for yourself. How do I organize myself? What I do? I have written a lot, I have read a lot, I have rethought the future of theater a lot. How to ensure it, how to guarantee that people can come and not catch it. That, I tell you already, is 100% impossible, but there are many possibilities of having a very high level of protection.

How do you hope to achieve that? We have just made a very serious investment in a fully approved ozone system. The virus is loaded or inhibited, which means that, in the event that you were infected, the viral load would be very low. If we add masks to that, the risk is reduced even more. I have been working on some projects with the University of Malaga for a long time through my foundation. I proposed a challenge: to see if we could make a mask as powerful and comfortable as possible. There is a very strong commitment from the Chinese air forces, which have been working for years with graphene, which is a nanomaterial, a nanomolecule, which is successful in aeronautics because it is resistant and malleable. They have managed to make sheets of tissue that are very adaptable and more comfortable than the normal mask. Fresher and with better results.

What do you think about how the world of culture has been treated in recent months? I feel a little sorry for that idea that floated about what is essential and what is not. Who we are expendable and who are not. The art world has taken a slap, some: “You are not essential.” But I don’t speak now as an actor. I speak as a spectator and as a consumer. Culture is essential, I don’t understand my life without music. Look, I can tell you every year of my life with its exact music. I cannot live without books, without plays, without movies. Even Jesus Christ said that so simply: “Man does not live by bread alone.”

Has there been a certain resignation in the culture, a certain modesty when it comes to raising your voice, a certain docility? Perhaps those of culture have not been able to explain ourselves. We are professionals who do what we like and that generates a certain guilt complex. It places us in an inferior situation because we love the work we do and on top of that we are paid for it. It seems that it does not allow us to go out and say that we represent more than a million people in Spain who, look, unfortunately eat, have children and must pay for the letters of a car or a flat. That is forgotten. People believe that everyone who is on TV or in theaters lives a wonderful and comfortable life, a huge red carpet. Those are very few and we have been very lucky. Equally also intelligence and talent, playing our cards well, but 90% of professionals in culture struggle to survive every day.

Antonio Banderas no longer dances the mambo. Now he is the protagonist of one of the most universal musicals, ‘A chorus line’. The role alternates with Pablo Puyol. Photo: Pablo Zamora

The same if they asked for something they blamed them again for being all the time asking for money in subsidies … That’s another pandemic … of thought. They say that we are always subsidized. The car is subsidized much more; to the field, the same. We have a few crumbs of that. The subsidies represent 18% of the general investment made by the Spanish culture itself.

How did you propose all this business network that you are putting together in Malaga? Maybe the 26 years in the United States taught me to interpret this differently. That is not a country in which culture supports the State, nobody has heard of the American national theater, or the American national ballet, that does not exist. Whoever wants to play it, let him play it.

Well, you play with a certain advantage … Sure, I have my name. It is not the same as I try to do it a guy named Pepe Rodríguez. It is unfair of me to say that “let everyone do it.” I have to admit my advantage, if it wasn’t a jerk. I defend state intervention for young people, for example. There are a number of things that must be done from the State because culture must be defended. We operate in a different way, although at heart we are a non-profit theater. Everything is reinvested. I offer my job for free, well, not free because the government does not allow it, but I get a low salary, and once I have paid the taxes, what I have left I put in the theater.

How and when do you decide that you are going to be part of this new Malaga that began to be built a few years ago? This begins with urban planning, declaring war on the car a bit. Malaga becomes more human. Then, the Picasso museum, the Thyssen appears. Cultural entities arrive. The Malaga Festival grows. A very intelligent movement is made there: a mere preposition is changed and it goes from being a Spanish film festival to a Spanish film festival. Change everything. Malaga becomes a market for this cinema throughout Europe. I see that happen and, while I think about how I have been in Hollywood for a long time and that I have already made many movies… boom! It gives me a heart attack. I say: “No, no … here we die, and no.” I already knew he was going to die, like everyone else, but I saw it too clearly then. There I decide to invest in my land, have fun. Museums are fucking awesome, but the museum is passive art. What we do here is active art that involves many young people and that fills the cultural life of the city. A theater for Malaga from Malaga.

And when it seemed that everything was going well … When we had to stop, we were with A chorus line in Barcelona. In two weeks we were done. From there we went to Madrid to open a theater in Príncipe Pío. Curiously, it is a theater in which I made an investment 22 years ago and lost it entirely. I put a million euros and lost it. There is no rancor, but, look, the requalification and reconstruction plan that has been used now is mine. And, well, after this we were going to New York.

Banderas, photographed exclusively for ICON on the stage of the Teatro del Soho, in Málaga. Photo: Pablo Zamora

Do you already renounce that or do you see it as possible in the new normality? No, no … I’m going to take it out again. I am very interested in bridging New York. It was that we were also going to be in Studio 54 for six months. We were going to be the first play in Spanish to be performed six months. I have this project of making Bernarda Alba’s house there, but only with women. Not only the work, the entire structure, councilor, sound, director … Everything should be done by women. It is a very nice project.

How does it take to combine business projects of this depth with being a guy who runs the first day when he allows himself in confinement and is chased by the paparazzi, publishes it in a tweet and arms himself fat? I did not want to make that noise. He had been posting tweets for some time that I thought were more interesting. I even put something by Winston Churchill on theater: “A people that Hamlet represents during a bombing is a people that will never be defeated.” And it fucks me up, hey, this is an interesting thought. Well, that had 12,000 impressions. Then I put the thing that I just went out for a walk … four and a half million impressions! 73,000 likes! To this day I still do not understand why it generated that explosion of interest. In the end, I didn’t even have a photo, it was a very small tweet. People called me informing me of the one they were getting involved with. Actually, there, in front of the house, there were even friends of mine. I have a good relationship with paparazzi. When my father died we went to mass, and when we arrived they left their cameras on the ground. But, look, this time I had been locked up for 50 days and when I came out and saw them it was: Don’t screw with me, man! The first day I go out … How are you, Antonio? All right, fucking great.

“For the first show in Malaga we sold 19,000 tickets in 15 hours. I thought it was a mistake. ” Photo: Pablo Zamora

And as an actor, now what? Anything else or, as in Hamlet, the rest is silence? I do not know. Look, this question comes to me recurrently. It is that since I played Picasso, since the heart attack, my career changes. If you ask me this three months before Pedro Almodóvar offered me Pain and Glory, I don’t think I would have told you that I expected that script. That would have been, in fact, the last thing I would have said to you … Look, you’re going to make a movie playing Almodóvar. Come on, that will never come out! For me, acting now is almost relaxing. When I am hired by others I can specialize in one thing and do not worry about the rest. Here I am dancing on stage and wondering if a sick musician has put me on, to see if that trumpeter arrives from Seville… I am like those guys from the circus who moved various dishes with sticks. If you stop, your dishes fall, that’s me now here. When I play an actor I only handle a stick, mine.

