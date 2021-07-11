Antonella Roccuzzo and her emotional message to Lionel Messi after winning the Copa América

Striker Lionel Messi lives the best moment of his career with the Argentine National Team, by achieving the coveted title of the Copa América, by imposing by the slightest difference to the Brazil’s selection in the Grand Final.

After this event, Antonella Roccuzzo She has joined the Albiceleste party for the conquest of the continental tournament, by dedicating an emotional message to her husband and Barcelona attacker on social networks.

Read also: Brazil vs Argentina: Lionel Messi breaks down in tears after winning the Copa América title (VIDEO)

“WE ARE CHAMPIONS !!!!!! VAMOOOOS ARGENTINA !!!. Come on my love !!!! Let’s go !!! What you dreamed thisooo for Diosss finally gave you! As you deserve it I can’t wait to see you and celebrate together !!!!!!! @leomessi “, he wrote.

Forward Lionel Messi conquers the first title of his career with the Argentine national team and breaking the 28-year drought without being able to make the Olympic return in an international tournament.

Read also: Copa América: Neymar Jr. cries disconsolate after new ‘Maracanazo’