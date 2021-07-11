Antonela’s congratulations, a call from Maracana and the celebration at the Messi’s home

07/11/2021 at 1:53 PM CEST

Once the match was over, when the nerves were gone and Messi already had his longed-for medal around his neck, the Argentine called Antonela to celebrate it with her and her children. In this way, The beautiful picture of the ’10’ was seen making a video call to ‘home’ showing the metal achieved. “Cirooo look at”he said to the child as he waved with euphoria and kissed the gold.

“Where are you?” Leo asked his wife from the Maracanã lawn, before saying goodbye with an affectionate: “I love you.”

Then it was Antonela’s turn who, like many others, such as her father, apart of course from her teammates and former teammates, dedicated a nice post to her on Instagram: “WE ARE CHAMPIONS !!!!!! VAMOOOOS ARGENTINA !! Come on my love! Come on !!! What you dreamed thisooo for Diosss finally gave you! As you deserve it, and two hearts, I can’t wait to see you and celebrate together !!!!!!! “, his wife wrote next to the now mythical photo in which Leo is seen in the air being maintained by his companions.

But it did not end here, since in a second post, his wife recorded his 3 children, all of them dressed in the albiceleste shirt, jumping and singing a song in support of the national team: “Vamoos, Vamoos, Argentinaa”.

Thiago, Mateo and Ciro celebrated the victory of their father and the National Team with this song | sport