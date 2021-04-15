Antonela Roccuzzo shows what her new hobby is

2021 has arrived loaded with new resolutions for a multitude of celebrities and celebrities, such as the typical ones to save more money, exercise, have a job and start a diet. Antonella Roccuzzo he is fulfilling one of his own, and he has shown it this way.

The woman of Leo Messi has become a whole influencer on Instagram, where already accumulates over 13.2 million followers. In his account he shows, almost daily, what his personal and professional life is like.

On this occasion, Argentina has caused a sensation with a video that it has published through its stories on the famous social network, where it reveals what it is his last Hobbie. A sport in which you are starting in your own home gym.

Train boxing

Antonela Roccuzzo has shown that at home they are all very sporty. And it is that the woman of the Argentine star of FC Barcelona has surprised his Instagram followers with a video in which he appears practicing boxing.

“It’s been a month since I started and I’m learning, I love it”, Antonela has written in her stories, where she appears with her personal trainer giving several blows with boxing gloves and practicing a series of movements.

Image of Antonela Roccuzzo training boxing with her personal trainer. Instagram (@antonelaroccuzzo)

His most athletic side

With this video, the influencer has brought out her more athletic side, which has already been seen on other occasions, daring to skate around her house with skateboard and getting on the stationary bicycle to do cardio sessions.

And it is that, despite leading a very family life with Leo, and the little ones Thiago, Mateo Y Cyrus, Argentina has shown that she also dedicates much of her time to sport, even being the image of some brands.