Antonela Roccuzzo gave an exclusive interview and recounted details of the privacy of his quarantined family. Lionel Messi’s wife told how the two months were in obligatory confinement and it was life in the most difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, he advanced his plans for the future.

The low profile of the 32-year-old Rosario is known, who like La Pulga do not usually appear frequently in the media field other than their own publications on social networks. However, Anto this time spoke with Marie Claire magazine in its Arabic version. « Although this issue is dedicated to fitness, sports and future vision, we are pleased to interview the Argentine model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of soccer star Lionel Messi ”, begins the article that was published on May 30.

One of the first topics that Antonela addressed was the way in which they faced, as a family, together with Lionel Messi and his sons Thiago, Ciro and Benjamin, the coronavirus pandemic that hit very hard in Spain. « We did our best to work from home and interact with our children, helping to continue with their school tasks. Furthermore, we have tried to be as creative as possible to enjoy our time together. Personally, I strive to play sports with good music when I find time since this it helps me maintain my psychological and physical balance ”.

« I hope that my children are good people, kind, responsible and, of course, happy », added. In this sense, she told how difficult it is for her to stay away from her loved ones. “I miss being able to be with my family and friends. After such situations, we realize that the simplest things are the most valuable. This is exactly what I look forward to, that is, having coffee with my friends, taking my children from school and visiting my family. What is my message? A while ago, I read a phrase from Nikki Panas that I liked and that said: « We should not forget to enjoy the little things because they are never as small as we think. »

Roccuzzo also referred to the failed project that he led with his friend and wife of Luis Suárez, Sofía Balbi. At this point, when talking about the future and your pending account, did not doubt that It will be focused on issues related to women’s rights. « It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time, because There are so many topics I would like to get involved in and many women who inspire me every day. I see education as one of the most important rights for me. I think if I had to choose a case, I would choose it because it contributes to the equality and empowerment of women ”, stressed.

On the advice to women who see a mirror in it to achieve their dreams, Anto replied: « I don’t feel like a counselor to anyoneBut I love a quote from Serena Williams that might inspire some women: ‘The success of each woman should be an inspiration to the other, we are stronger when we encourage each other.’ ”

To end, Roccuzzo left a message that generates deep awareness on the scourge caused by the coronavirus pandemic: « I think the future it will be a challenge to the world where we will have to rise from the ashes. And I think that this It will be an opportunity to review our values ​​in terms of family, health, sustainability and others ”.