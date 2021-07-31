Antón Losada, very hard with Vicente Vallés after his last newscast: “He looks fucked up”

Antón Losada and Vicente Vallés. (Photo: TVE / ANTENA 3)

Vicente Vallés, director and presenter of Antena 3 Noticias, dedicated the first six and a half minutes of this Friday’s newscast to the announcement made by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, that 3.4 million new vaccines will arrive in August.

Vallés recalled that several autonomous communities, most of the PP, “have complained about the shortage of available doses throughout the month of July.” “The Government responded that the doses that were established by Brussels were arriving, but today Sánchez has surprised by announcing an extra game,” added the journalist.

“That an extra batch of doses reaches us is very good news that brings us closer to the objective of vaccinating most of the population as soon as possible,” continued Vallés after giving way to Sánchez’s statements.

However, the journalist raised “the doubt” of “if in August, with many Spaniards on vacation, it will be possible to maintain the same rate of vaccination” as until now.

Returning from a piece that explained how communities will have to reorganize their health systems in order to maintain the rate of dose setting, Vallés pointed to the origin of the new doses.

After insisting that “any extra dose will always be good news,” he indicated that “what the Government has not wanted to explain is where it has obtained these 3.4 million extra doses.”

Vallés gave way to the image of a journalist from Antena 3 asking the Government spokesperson for the origin. The answer: “Within the framework of the cooperation mechanism of the European Union”.

“You see that the only thing that the Government responds is that it has acquired these supplementary doses within the purchasing strategy within the framework of the European Union. That is to say, he did not want to detail how he acquired the vaccines ”, the presenter resumed.

According to Vallés, one of the possibilities is that “the Government has requested an advance in the delivery of vaccines on account of the doses that we should receive within a few months.” The presenter assured that the European Commission informed Antena 3 that these new doses “are part of the joint purchase of the EU.” “That is, they would not have bought more doses,” concluded the journalist.

“Beyond the method used to buy vaccines, which the Government has not wanted to clarify,” Vallés resumed, “the arrival of more doses will allow progress in vaccination and that is very important, it will help stop this fifth wave of the virus.”

Six minutes dedicated to the announcement of Sánchez that have surprised Antón Losada, professor of Political Sciences and collaborator of different television and radio talk shows.

Through his Twitter account, Losada is very clear and above all very hard with Vallés and thus defines his perception of what the journalist feels after what Sánchez announced: “You see Vicente Vallés really pissed off with the millions of vaccines extra. He looks screwed up ”.

