Antomi Ramos wins the National beach tennis in Gran Canaria

Updated 04/24/2021 – 18:20

Las Canteras Beach, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, has been the scene of the XIX Spanish MAPFRE Beach Tennis Championship, in which the Canarian Antomi Ramos was proclaimed champion in the absolute individual category.

In the final, the two leaders of Spanish beach tennis faced each other: Ramos himself and Gerard Rodriguez, the Catalan, tenth in the world ranking. After long and spectacular points, the match was resolved with a favorable result of 7-4 for the Canarian tennis player, obtaining his third individual Spanish Championship.

In the quarterfinals, Ramos had to save two match points against Catalan Santi Puente, before winning 8-6. In the semifinals, the then champion was measured at the revelation of the tournament, the local lvaro Garca – he had beaten four times champion of Spain Saulo Tejada in the round of 16 – by a result of 7-5.

In the women’s final, Daniela Rodrguez was proclaimed champion of Spain, beating Eva Fernndez 7-5.

Then the doubles competitions will begin, in which Antomi Ramos and Gerard Rodríguez will form a couple.