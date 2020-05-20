When Michael Jordan decided to return to basketball in 2001, the star decided to bring together several of the most prominent stars in the NBA to get in shape, both physically and athletically. Within this group were Antoine Walker, Michael Finley, Juwan Howard, Corey Maggette and other league players, as well as a 16-year-old named Lebron James.

Justly Walker He went through “McNeil & Parkins Show” to tell more details about those games and especially about the young LeBron surrounded by those stars. According to the former Celtic, “we treated LeBron like a 16-year-old boy” and recalled that “Jordan was very competitive” that “he talked all day about winning and criticized me a lot for not winning a title”

LeBron recently recalled those same workouts and mentioned that “Jordan and Antoine talked a lot of ***** at all times.” There, the boy from Akron began to really brush against the stars of the league, which he began to face and beat in 2003.

