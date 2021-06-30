Antoine Hoang qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 05:45 CEST

Antoine hoang, French, number 156 of the ATP, won in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon by 4-6, 7 (7) -6 (5), 6 (5) -7 (7), 6-3 and 6-2 to the chinese player Zhizhen Zhang, number 175 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

During the match, Hoang managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, obtained a 74% first serve, committed 4 double faults, managing to win 71% of the service points. As for the Chinese player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 65%, he made a double fault and achieved 65% of the service points.

The French player will face the American in the thirtieth final of the championship Sebastian korda, number 50, tomorrow Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is held on an outdoor lawn and a total of 238 tennis players are seen facing each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who pass the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.