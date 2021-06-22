Antoine Hoang passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021

On at 15:00 CEST

The French player Antoine hoang, number 151 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and eleven minutes by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 the American tennis player Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, number 222 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

During the match, the French player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained a 72% first serve, committed 2 double faults, and managed to win 66% of the service points. As for Kwiatkowski, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, his effectiveness was 62%, he made 2 double faults and achieved 63% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out that tennis players with the lowest ranking must pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players participate. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.