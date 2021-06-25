Antoine Hoang defeats tennis player Alex Molcan in the qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 04:45 CEST

Antoine hoang, French, number 156 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 1-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5 in three hours and forty-eight minutes to the Slovakian player Alex Molcan, number 158 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for the Wimbledon Championship.

Molcan managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, while the Frenchman, for his part, also managed it 6 times. In addition, in the first service the French tennis player had a 64% effectiveness, 10 double faults and achieved 58% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 77% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 61 % of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.