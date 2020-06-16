Going Deadline we have learned that director Antoine Fuqua (‘The Equalizer: The Protector’) will direct Will Smith (‘Bad Boys for Life’) in a new slavery thriller titled ‘Emancipation’. The film will be presented at the next virtual Cannes market together with a wide variety of titles.

The story centers on Peter, a runaway slave forced to outwit the hunters and Louisiana swamps on a tortuous journey north to join the Union Army. After showing his bare back during the army’s medical examination, photos are taken of scars that almost killed him. Later, the photo known as « The Scourged Back » was published by the « Independent and Harper’s Weekly » in 1863, proving to be the greatest proof of the cruelty of slavery in the United States.

Written by William N. Collage, the project will use a true story as a historical background. All this as an action thriller that will show Peter’s challenging journey to escape his captures, where among other things he will have to use onions to mask his scent or run barefoot through the swamps for 10 days.

Fuqua has spent two years with his mind set on this project whose script, according to the director himself, « hit my heart and soul ». The filmmaker compared it to the feelings that many are experiencing on the streets right now.

The intention is to start filming in early 2021, once Fuqua finishes the post-production of the science fiction film ‘Infinite’ (with Mark Wahlberg) and Smith finishes his work on ‘King Richard’.