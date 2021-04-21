Antoine Fuqua directing ‘Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation’

Showtime has given the green light to the production of ‘Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation’, miniseries produced by CBS Studios, Propagate and Fuqua Films that, as its name suggests, revolve around Shaka Zul, the Zul tribal chief who at the beginning of the 19th century began a process that transformed the small Zul tribe into the most powerful warrior nation in Africa. and successfully faced the advance of the British Empire from the Cape of Good Hope.

The series will be written by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika and directed by Antoine Fuqua, who has been trying to carry the project forward for years, first as a film and now as a television series. Fuqua, Odebunmi and Awosika will also serve as executive producers alongside Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Greg Lipstone and Spencer Medof, with Scott Greenberg and Michael Callas serving as producers.

Fuqua, Odebunmi and Awosika have recently collaborated on ‘The Terminal List’, adaptation of the first of a series of novels by Jack Carr that stars Chris Pratt. Amazon will distribute this series with a television franchise vocation around a Navy SEAL who loses his entire platoon during a secret mission, later discovering that the US government itself is behind it.

This is the latest project that Fuqua adds to its ever-growing list of projects, such as the remake of ‘The Guilty’, the true-life thriller ‘Siege of Bethlehem’, another television series in this case about Mike Tyson or a new film adaptation of ‘The cat on the tin roof’.