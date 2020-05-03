We no longer enter the Internet only with the computer, so both mobile phones and tablets or other devices are exposed to the risks of connecting to the network. And, among those devices, is our television. If we have a Smart TV, we are connected to the Internet to enjoy Netflix, Disney + or any other platform, also to watch YouTube on TV and even to browse, download apps or other content. This use of the Internet through the Smart TV makes it essential protect our television as a new gateway for possible viruses and attacks on our data.

It is necessary?

It is increasingly common for us to use all kinds of applications on the Smart TV and there is a lot of data that we have in our accounts (shopping, streaming video …) It is common for us to use antivirus on computers and on phones and tablets, but it is not usually be on televisions and not all are protected by default. Therefore, malware and ransomware can be a problem if we have a Smart TV. It is not only dangerous because they can steal your data but because they will gain access, for example, to the camera that controls what you do, sees you, where you are.

If we understood that in order to defend ourselves from these attacks on the computer it was necessary to install an antivirus, now that protection must also be extended to our television, so that the computer criminals do not gain access to our keys, passwords or any other type of data that may compromise our privacy. Just as antivirus specialized to protect our mobiles, which we used differently from the computer, there are also antivirus designed for Smart TV and to defend ourselves against possible attacks from this type of device.

Tips to avoid viruses

If we decide to install an antivirus on our Smart TV, the first thing we have to think about is how we use the television. If we only access the Internet to watch series or movies through streaming platforms, if we connect our mobile phones, if we enter the applications of our banks … Be clear what kind of data may be compromised and choose an antivirus that offers us protection in those aspects that we see most vulnerable of our Internet browsing with TV.

Smart TVs can collect personal informationl and depending on the use we make of the television as a browser, passwords, bank details, our images or our privacy may be at risk if we have devices such as cameras connected to it. In addition to having the same precautions that we have when we navigate with the computer, not to click on links that we distrust, protect our data as much as possible and be careful with the pages we visit, we will have to be extremely careful since we are giving it a use that we still don’t know as well as a computer.

Best antivirus

Before installing an antivirus on our Smart TV, we must check what operating system our television has, to find out if the antivirus that we want to install is available for our TV or not, or choose among the antivirus that are compatible.

Android TV (Philips, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba …)

Android AOSP (Hisense, Xiaomi …)

Tizen (Samsung)

webOS (LG)

My Home Screen (Panasonic)

ESET Smart TV Security

ESET is one of the best antivirus for Smart TV and is available for televisions with Android operating system, Downloadable from Google Play. This antivirus analyzes, in addition to the TV, those USB devices connected to it, to prevent malware from sneaking into our TV. ESET antivirus provides protection against threats that may affect a Smart TV, including ransomware, a harmful program that will block our televisionr and ask us for a ransom to use it again. It also includes automatic updating of the virus signature database, to keep up to date with new threats. It also has a premium paid version that includes, in addition to the above aspects, anti-phishing protection and the option to schedule periodic analyzes on our Smart TV.

McAfee for Samsung

Samsung’s Smart TVs, with the Tizen operating system, have an integrated antivirus thanks to an agreement between the Korean company and McAfee to protect the brand’s televisions. Passing this antivirus to our television is very simple and consists of few steps. We have to open the application bar and look for the Settings logo. Once inside the settings options, we will go to General, where another menu will open. Here we will click on System Administrator. The next step will be to search and enter Smart security, where we will see two options: Search and List of isolates. In the first we are going to perform a scan of our Smart TV to detect if there are threats. In Isolate List we can check the list of the elements that have been isolated because they contain viruses.

Antivirus on webOS

LG is responsible for automating this antivirus service. For your televisions with webOS operating system We will not have to carry out this step that we have taken on the Samsung Smart TV since it is in charge of cleaning the device from threats and checking that everything works correctly.

Finally, all companies recommend regularly updating the firmware of our Smart TV and keeping it up to date, since the manufacturer will include in these updates details to fight against new threats that are detected periodically and solutions to eliminate them. With this simple gesture we will keep our TV up to date with the latest threats and at the same time protected against those viruses that want to enter our home through our Smart TV.