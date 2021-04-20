Antivirus for Android, is it worth having one on your mobile?

We review the advantages or disadvantages that installing an antivirus on an Android mobile can have, and we help you decide if it is really necessary.

Every year 1 or 2 important mobile “viruses” appear. One of the most talked about in recent times was the famous Stagefright we talked about a few years ago, which again opened on whether it is necessary to install antivirus for Android, whether they are free, or paid.

Yes, nowadays the system is safe, but even so, there are several computer security companies that have developed their own Android antivirus in Spanish, such as AVG antivirus or Avast.

The theoretical function of these applications is to protect us from all kinds of malware, phishing and other family. The point is that the amount of really dangerous malicious software that can damage a phone is negligible, and therefore, roughly, Android terminals they are not in danger of being infected.

For this reason, a virus that spreads becomes “famous”, like the one mentioned at the beginning, since it is rare in Android to suffer attacks of this type. And the reason why it is not common is not thanks to those antivirus that some sell as the solution to all our ills. What’s more, those applications they are not able to detect a really powerful virus in our terminal.

With this we are not saying that they do not fulfill their function. These applications work and react well to basic or deprecated malware, such as tracking “cookies” or known malicious programs. But many of them have extra tools added, like the typical useless RAM cleaning, or hardware acceleration. Although they also have others that can be useful at a given time, such as freeing up storage space.

Android and malware, two old acquaintances

Malware is defined, understanding its direct etymology from English, as malicious software. Namely, it is malicious software that tries to infect your device, be it a PC, a smartphone or any other electronic device susceptible to being attacked. In the early days of Google’s operating system, there was quite a bit of hysteria about this topic, and searching the best antivirus for Android for free it started to become more than a habit.

Denying that there is malware on Android would be meaningless, since it does exist. However, it does not work the same as in computers, because unlike in these, in Android an application cannot work if we do not give it permission. On a PC, it is not strange that when browsing a web page an executable file is downloaded – it happens especially to users with less practice, obviously – and if you are unlucky, this can stay in your machine without you noticing.

If we browse some unsafe site and an APK tries to download, the user first has to authorize the browser to download the file, and then you must manually install the APK. The safety of Android prevents APK files from being installed automatically, so everything that is hosted on your terminal is your responsibility.

How can I get infected?

This is precisely the double-edged sword of Android, the APKs. Many times, We look for free or modified versions of some applications that are in the Play Store, and it is extremely easy to replace the package of the app you are looking for by another with malicious code, which ends up affecting your terminal.

On the other hand, and something more difficult to eliminate, Is the malware hosted on the Play Store. Although Google’s security controls are increasingly thorough, the danger still exists, and we can download a virus from the google store without eating or drinking it. It would not be the first time that hundreds of malicious applications have been discovered that, of course, Google removes from the store once they are located.

What is the best free antivirus for Android? The answer is in you

Luckily, the Android permission management system allows us to identify a virus on our phones, or at least suspect that it may be. As you well know, said permission management in Android is manual, that is, for an app to access the GPS, phone, camera and others, you must accept said permissions one by one both when installing it in APK format, as well as the time to run it directly if it comes from the Play Store.

If you download a flashlight app, it doesn’t make sense for the package to ask for access to calls. If you download a calculator app, it doesn’t make sense for it to ask for camera permissions. In general, it is quite easy to detect the bad intentions of some developers, except in certain cases in which we have no escape.

There are also occasions when, applications that do not ask for extra permissions, and that have a “normal” behavior, collect information about us, to send it to external servers. Unfortunately, there is no way to discover this type of malicious software, although, fortunately, it is less and less frequent. To avoid it, We always recommend using the basic applications that come with your phone, and do not replace them with other third-party ones..

A) Yes, common sense plays a fundamental role in this phase. Although it can be tedious on some occasions, we will not waste more than a few minutes in reviewing the permissions that the application that we are going to install is requesting. And if it does not inspire us confidence or we see something strange, we will have to avoid installing it.

I have deleted the infected app, but I am still infected

In the event that you have had the bad luck that your smartphone has been infected by the installation of an app, and even by deleting it you can not eliminate it, don’t worry, because there are solutions. In Android there are always residual folders, in which you can continue to host files, in this case malicious. It can be quite difficult to find the path where the files that infect you are still staying, so in these cases, the best thing to do is to factory reset.

If you’ve reset your phone and it’s still infected, try install a new ROM. With a clean ROM installed from scratch, your device will function as before it was infected.

So why are there antivirus apps on Android, and how do they work?

Download an antivirus for Android This is normal for millions of users, mainly due to the lack of information and the fear that a virus will “enter”. For this reason, many of the developers that create these products for computers also develop their version for mobile phones, and some of them have thousands of downloads.

As we have said during the article, these apps can be useful in certain circumstances, but we must emphasize the extra consumption of terminal resources that implies having them installed, wasting large amounts of battery, RAM and, ultimately, weighing down performance.

On the other hand, if the antivirus detects any unusual permission, it will warn you that the application is a virus, but this will not always be the case. False positives are common, since many antivirus consider any app that you install outside of Google Play dangerous.

In conclusion, should I worry about viruses on Android?

Not really, you don’t have to worry about viruses on Android. Simply, you must use the mobile phone with caution, as with any other electronic device. If you come across an intrusive page browsing, close it from the tabs. If any APK tries to install without your permission, reject installation, and if since you installed an application from the Google store you have observed strange behavior of the terminal, delete it immediately.

The infinite catalog of Android applications makes it easy to find malicious content, but common sense is much stronger than antivirus. Responsible use of your mobile will avoid any type of malicious application, so download only the applications that are really necessary, do not browse suspicious pages, and enjoy your mobile, since absolutely nothing will happen to it.

For all this, the best antivirus for your Android is yourself, and for free!.

