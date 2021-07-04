Antivirus and password manager for a year for less than 10 euros: this offer from Norton is a bargain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to protect your PC or Mac from ransomware, now there is an antivirus that guarantees maximum protection for less than 10 euros, from Norton and on sale at Amazon.

Despite the fact that in recent years there has been less and less talk about viruses and malware – in part due to the security improvements that Microsoft has introduced in Windows – these dangers are still there, and now with something even worse: ransomware.

Luckily, there are many very good free antivirus for Windows, although they do not include advanced features, which are usually paid, such as VPN or password manager. If you want to have it all, there is an attractive offer: one year of Norton Antivirus 2021 for only 9.99 euros.

It is an offer from Amazon, although two variables must be taken into account: you must choose to send it by post – something curious, but that’s the way it is – and the automatic renewal within a year, since the antivirus protection is only for 365 days.

Once you have chosen these two conditions, you will see that the price is the one we mentioned, less than 10 euros, a real bargain that it is worth paying in exchange for forgetting about security problems and threats for a year.

It is compatible with Windows 10 or macOS, so it gives some versatility. Being only for one device, it is not valid for example for an Android mobile or tablet.

We explain how you can configure Windows Defender step by step. It is the antivirus that Windows 10 includes by default on all computers.

If you prefer a more complete and advanced version, Amazon also has Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 on offer for 17.99 euros, which includes -in this case it does- VPN.

In any case, even the cheapest version we mentioned has features like a secure password manager and access to one of the most comprehensive virus databases in the world, Norton’s.

Although “normal” computer attacks have declined, ransomware or data hijacking is a real problem, especially if you usually store information or sensitive data on your personal computer.

