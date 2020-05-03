Washington, United States.

Antiviral medication Remdesivir, which is administered by intravenously, will be available for some of the more serious patients of the COVID-19 in the US this week, after the White House gave the green light to that treatment on the fast track, its manufacturer announced this Sunday.

“We intend for it to reach patients earlier this week. (We are) starting to work with the government, which will determine what cities are more vulnerable and where are who they need this medicine“said Daniel O’Day, the CEO of Gilead, a pharmacist with the patent of the Remdesivir.

O’Day explained that his company has so far donated to US government “all your supply” of the medicine, some 1.5 million vials, but his goal is that the Remdesivir can also reach coronavirus patients outside the US, in those countries that approve this treatment.

“We have agreed with the United States Government to be able to serve both patients here in USA but also make sure, as a global company based in the United States, that we can also serve other countries in the worldO’Day said in an interview with CBS News.

This Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration (Fda, in English) issued a “emergency authorization” to deal with Redirect to the most severe patients in the COVID-19, despite the fact that there are studies that suggest that efficacy is unclear.

The Remdesivir, an experimental therapy that started developing in 2009 and was tested with Ebola patients in the middle of the last decade, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus because a recent clinical trial showed that this drug shortens the time of Recovery in some patients.

The antiviral may be injected into patients with COVID-19 qwho are admitted to state hospitals serious, something the FDA defines as the need for assistance in breathing.

The 1.5 million vials donated by Gilead may suffice for “100,000 or 200,000 treatments, depending” on whether the drug it is administered “for five days or ten days,” O’Day said.

ALSO OUTSIDE THE US

The businessman stressed that part of those 1.5 million vials may still be “exported” to other countries, as Gilead has already done in “thousands of cases” to clinical trials, and that this possibility of allocating part of the donated treatments it is part of his agreement with the White House.

In the US, it will be the government of the president Donald trump who “determines, based on things like Beds in units intensive care, at what point is the epidemic “in each place.

“They will start sending dozens of thousands of treatments earlier this week, and we’ll be adjusting that as it changes and evolve the epidemic in different cities in the US, “said O’Day.

In addition, he explained that his company is evaluating the possibility of developing ways of subcutaneous administration or inhaled from Remdesivir, so that its use should not be strictly limited to more serious patients and hospitalized.

“We are studying formulas such as subcutaneous that can be administered outside the hospital, and possibly an inhaled one. This medicine is not susceptible to oral administration due to the way it is metabolized, but we are examining (…) how to help the patients in earlier stages“he indicated. EFE

.