The experimental antiviral remive halted the progress of covid-19 in monkeys, reveals a study published on Friday, 17, by National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases from United States.

The preliminary experience, not yet analyzed by the scientific community, was carried out to complement studies that use remdesivir in patients hospitalized with the new coronavirus.

The study employed two groups consisting of six monkeys, which were inoculated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for pandemic. One of the groups received remdesivir, developed by the American laboratory Gilead Sciences, and the other had no treatment.

Twelve hours after inoculation of the virus, the test group received “a dose of remdesivir intravenously” and “a daily booster dose for six days,” explained the Institute.

The researchers focused on administering the treatment before the disease reached its greatest virulence in the lungs. Only one of the monkeys treated with the antiviral had mild breathing difficulties, while all untreated animals had trouble breathing. “The amount of virus present in the lungs was much lower in the treated group (…) and SARS-CoV-2 caused less damage to these animals compared to untreated animals,” said the scientists.

The antiviral remdesivir was one of the first drugs used as an experimental treatment against the new coronavirus. Clinical tests are at an advanced stage of development.

The American health news site Stat reported that the antiviral proved to be very effective in a hospital in Chicago where there are several people participating in the tests. Serious patients had rapid recovery from fever and respiratory symptoms.

Remdesivir changes in the body to resemble one of the four constituent elements of DNA, the nucleotides. When viruses replicate, they do so “quickly and with a little negligence,” explains virologist Benjamin Neuman of the University of Texas A&M in Texarkana. Remdesivir takes advantage of this to incorporate itself into the virus and produce mutations that destroy it. / .

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.