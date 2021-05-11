Antithesis. The dark side of the darkest reverse

The extreme that destroys life can be as damaging as the one that only gives it. Mark Waid teams up with Neal Adams to create a reflection of the almighty Galactus who is an equal or worse threat. Panini Comics takes us on a trip through the Negative Zone, among other places, so that The Fantastic Four join forces with Estela Plataada.

The antimatter place where Annihilus resides

There are many places that The Fantastic Four have been discovering throughout their long journey through the unknown universe. One has had more weight and others less in order to place adventures there but without a doubt there is one that comes to mind easily, which is among our favorites not only because of the environments it offers but also because of the quality of the threats that arise. thence. We are talking, of course, about The Negative Zone. The concept was born right after the famed Galactus Trilogy published in Fantastic Four USA issues # 48 to # 50.

If such genius could suppose that the creative ideas of Stan and Jack (Lee and Kirby) were affected they did not think the same. In issue # 51 of Fantastic 4, a new universe to explore was practically pulled out of its sleeve. But that huge space formed by antimatter hid more villains per square meter than any small town in Albacete. And we are not talking about El Enano, Gocha and Chon and other boys of the lot. From Blastaar, the living weapon, to Stygorr, warlord of the Distortion Zone, to the one who represents absolute destruction, the one who lives to achieve total annihilation, the insectoid of the cosmic rod of power, Annihilus.

A wizard of retrocontinuity

Mark Waid is not just any man from Hueytown, Alabama, with a lot of knowledge about the Marvel Universe. He is a great writer, very capable of finding a way to make a story with timeless characteristics and placing it at the beginning of what was his stage with the First Family, back in the early 2000s. characters that have been part of the legend, the Eater of Worlds together with the most faithful of his heralds, Silver Stela. He confronts them with a new creation called Antithesis, a sort of opposite to what Galactus represents.

In between includes the always dangerous Annihilus and its natural habitat of the Negative Zone while we have the always disturbing presence of a sorceress who has recently given a lot to talk about in the Scarlet Witch and Vision series, the unparalleled Agatha Harkness in her role as babysitter for young Franklin and baby Valeria Richards. Hence, we know more precisely when the narration takes place. We add the presence of Galan and a personal reflection on Reed Richards and we already have an adventure with a very classic air.

The genius behind the pencil

But if we already want to completely round off the set, we just have to take a look at who signs the drawing on the pages of the four-issue miniseries that forms Antithesis. None other than Neal Adams. Looking at his compositions and his stroke makes us return at a stroke to The Kree-Skrull War with The Avengers or to the Savage Land with the X-Men, in stages with Roy Thomas between the late sixties and early seventies. Curiously, this is the first time we see him take on a Fantastic 4 title, despite his long career.

Inked by an embellisher such as Mark Farmer, Adams leaves us a sample of his peculiar style, with groundbreaking vignettes that practically let the characters escape, giving them an exacerbated dynamism. To this day his composition is still remarkable but good old Neal was already doing it in his prime, he was, along with Jim Steranko, one of those ahead of his time. To put a but we find an aspect of the adorable Blue-eyed Thing that can clash, her face certainly simian in many of the vignettes where she appears.

The extras

This softcover volume in trade paperback format also includes two very curious extras. The first of these is X-Men # 65 USA, one of the last of The Original X-Men, where Adams illustrates a script by Denny O’Neill, curiously the last one he drew, shortly before the collection began to be dedicated to release reissues. The other episode is Fantastic Four vol. 3 # 60 USA, where Mark Waid with Mike Wieringo performed a regular exercise to reposition the quartet within its history, highlighting that it is not simply a group of superheroes but a great family. .

The Fantastic 4: Antithesis. MARVEL HEROES. UNIQUE ISSUES

Url: Panini comics

Author : Mark Waid, Neal Adams

ISBN: 9788413348698

Number of pages : 136

Description : The first complete Fantastic Four story illustrated by the great Neal Adams! An unstoppable meteor of unknown origin has just emerged from hyperspace and unless The Fantastic Four can find a way to prevent it from hitting Manhattan, millions will die.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

