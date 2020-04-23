Over the past 15 years, there have been many changes in car peripherals. Some items such as the integrated multimedia console, intelligent LED headlights, auxiliary driving systems, high performance wheels and tires have become essential for any vehicle.

According to Vinicius Valloz, Marketing Manager at Smartfix, the largest McGard store selling original products in Brazil, among the aforementioned peripherals, which add more value to the vehicle, the spare tire is the item with the best resale price / theft facility, followed by the ground wheels. “The high value of tires and wheels, and natural wear, end up creating a very large parallel / illegal demand in countries like ours. From the simplest to the most expensive, there is always someone wanting to buy a wheel and tire at a reduced price, not caring about the origin “, he explains.

Anti-theft screw: how does it work?

A survey carried out by Carglass, a company that operates in the field of exchanging automotive glass, theft of wheels and steppes accounts for more than 40% of the reason for theft of vehicles in Brazil.

“As this vicious cycle only tends to increase, the best way to prevent and get out of this statistic of 40% of thefts, is to use steppe and wheel security systems”, states Vinicius. Security that can be found in anti-theft screws.

The anti-theft screw has a special wrench, which is different from all others, and for this reason it completely complicates any attempted theft.

For this reason, it is very important that car owners obtain this item, so that this type of situation does not happen. “All anti-theft devices come with an instruction manual, which allows installation even by a person with no experience with cars,” he adds.

Anti-theft nut x anti-theft screw

The main difference is in the secret, which in some cases makes the antitheft a little bigger than the original bolt or nut. “However, as McGard’s products are all homologated by automakers, both bolts and nuts, obey the most rigorous quality control in fixing and protection against theft. McGard bolts and nuts can be fixed with the same intensity as a original bolt or nut “, concludes.

