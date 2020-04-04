A collaborative study led by the Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, alongside the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute), It has been shown in cell cultures that an antiparasitic drug, called ivermectin and available worldwide, is capable of killing the new coronavirus in 48 hours.

“We have discovered that even a single dose could eliminate all the virus after 48 hours and that, in addition, 24 hours after really significant reduction, ”said the researchers, whose work has been published in the journal Antiviral Research.

It is an antiparasitic medication approved by the American Drug Agency (FDA) It has also been shown to be effective ‘in vitro’ against a wide range of viruses, including HIV, dengue, influenza and Zika. However, experts have warned that the tests have yet to be performed on people.

“Ivermectin is widely used and is considered a safe medicine. We need to determine now if the dose that can be used in humans will be effective, that’s the next step. In these times when we have a global pandemic and there is no approved treatment, if we had a compound that was already available worldwide, it could help people sooner. Realistically, it will be a while before a widely available vaccine is applied, “experts have stressed.

Although the mechanism by which ivermectin works in the virus is unknown, it is likely, based on its action on other viruses, that it works to prevent the virus from “attenuating” the ability of host cells to kill it. The use of ivermectin to combat Covid-19 will depend on the results of further preclinical tests and, ultimately, clinical trials.

The other drugs that are already used experimentally

Around the world, countries expanded access to hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and chloroquine (CQ), two synthetic compounds of quinine, which in turn comes from quinine trees and is used to treat malaria.

HCQ is the less toxic of the two and is also used as an anti-inflammatory to treat conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Both gave apparently promising results against COVID-19 in preliminary studies in China and France, prompting US President Donald Trump to consider them a “divine gift,” even as experts call for caution while conducting more extensive investigations.

There are more than 70 substances that are under analysis for their potential against SARS-CoV-2, and among them the ones that raised the highest expectations, following some preliminary studies, was the combination of hydroxychloroquine together with zinc, two substances known and relatively inexpensive.

Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial active ingredient, also used in autoimmune pathologies such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

According to the master’s degree in Nutrition Milton Dan, “hydroxychloroquine is a drug for consumption under medical prescription, it is not without contraindications and adverse effects, although it is usually well tolerated, in no way can it be self-medicated”.

Regarding the use of zinc as part of the treatment, Dan clarified that “various studies showed the ability of zinc as an inhibitor of viral replication, including studies such as the one developed by the University of Oklahoma, which confirm this effect on the family of coronavirus ”.

Dr. Roger Seheult, a professor at the University of California and a specialist in pulmonology, explained in a video that went viral on YouTube that “in order to block the viral replication in the body, zinc finds its great barrier, it cannot access the intracellular level required to be able to act on viral replication. I would need to have a transporter, something that allows it to pass, into the cell interior. ”

“It is there where hydroxychloroquine plays its main role, acting as an ionophore, allowing zinc to enter the infected cell,” according to studies. In addition to this action, hydroxychloroquine would alter cellular PH, further hindering virus survival at the cellular level.