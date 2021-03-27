“Antigua innocencia”: The romantic and psychedelic salsa of Sonoras Mil

Since his first self-titled album, produced in Minca (Magdalena) by Christian castagno saw the light in 2015, Sonoras Thousand it was planted as a fresh band, without labels and capable of transforming itself without losing that line of tropical-experimental pop. With a lot of groove and an intense and organic bet, they made their way into the national alternative scene.

This year Sonoras Thousand He did not stop working in the middle of his quarantine and, after his single “Cizaña piranha”, they showed us at the end of November “Antigua innocencia”, our song of the week. So reads the chorus of the song that the musicians repeat as a mantra:

If I muddy it, I can lose

Deliver me from my doom

If I smeared it, I remember yesterday

Sometimes the heart hurts

After a home job, the group gave life to a piece that sounds like salsa, but with psychedelic touches and a romantic tone to close the eyes while dancing with a couple. “Ancient Innocence” was produced by Felipe Gómez Ossa, with Chis Castagno in the mix and Sebastian Lopera in mastering.

For its part, the video was recorded thanks to a grant from incentives in Pereira. Loaded with references from that city, with simple and fun choreographies and daily smiles, the musicians manage to connect us, as always, with their visual proposal.

The Colombian group will continue to release songs every three months, until the new album finally sees the light of day at the end of 2021. But for now, enjoy “Antigua innocencia”.