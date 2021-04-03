Antifa, Capitol, Institutionality and Supremacy

Antifa

/ Definition (USA) / It is a left-wing movement that emerged in the US in the 1980s, with an anti-fascist, anti-racist, anti-xenophobic and anti-homophobic tendency that brings together various groups. However, it lacks organization, structure and leader. It has tried to be classified by the current government of this country as a terrorist organization, but because it lacks structure it has not been able to be totally banned. To suppress the protests promoted by Antifa and Black Live Matters, the US government has implemented the use of force, deploying the National Guard in Washington and several states of the country, and even threatened with the deployment of the army as if it were of a war or catastrophic event.

Capitol

/ Definition (USA) / Main seat of the Legislative Power in the United States in which the House of Representatives and the Senate function. It is an icon of the majesty and power that the United States possesses. That symbolic weight placed it as a military target in the attacks on 9/11, and it is a highly protected and guarded place by the North American National Guard.

While in the protests led by Black Live Matters following the murder of George Floyd there were 14,000 arrests, in the assault on the Capitol by white supremacist groups only 52 arrests were made, despite the number of people injured and killed.

In the events of January 2021, only the Capitol police security acted, the participation of the National Guard was not ordered, and the obvious failures in the protection of this compound led to the resignation of the head of security and other authorities responsible for maintaining order. .

The assault on the Capitol has not only caused terror in the congressmen, it has also seriously damaged the perception of stability projected by the presidential political regime of the United States of America. The investigations and other political consequences of this event are still under evaluation, and could culminate in the impeachment of still President Donald Trump.

/Curiosities/ The “Burning of Washington” that occurred in 1814 in the framework of the Anglo-American war, is the most important antecedent of the attack on the Capitol and the White House, and was perpetrated by British soldiers sent to trample the morale of the American people who had already achieved its independence.

Institutionality

/ Definition (USA) / The North American government has a federal government system in which the central power and the associated states share some powers, while others are exclusive to the central power.

The political regime is presidential, in which the President is the head of state, head of government, and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. This implies that all the administrative functions, representing the state and directing war affairs correspond to a single person elected separately from the Legislative Power.

This regime is contrary to parliamentarianism, therefore, the ability of Parliament to control the Executive is reduced to some cases provided for in the Constitution, such as the opening and execution of impeachment to the President, and the selection of the President in the event that none of the candidates obtains a majority.

White supremacy

/Definition/ Racist ideology, anchored in fascism, based on the superiority of the white race, which proposes this ethnic group as the only call to exercise economic, political and social authority.

This ideology guides the organization of various groups enrolled in the extreme right such as the Ku Klux Klan and the neo-Nazis, and has wide acceptance in movements such as the so-called Aryan Nation or National Alliance. Its main characteristics are its anti-communist, Islamophobic, anti-immigration and anti-Semitic positions.