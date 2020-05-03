Related news

Bitcoin has been unable to remain immune to the breakthrough of the coronavirus. Investor punishment and volatility have affected the cryptocurrency like so many other assets. However, it seems that the antidote to their swings has finally arrived. The reconquest of the $ 10,000 It seems closer with the proximity of the third ‘halving’ in its history.

The expansion of the coronavirus beyond the Chinese borders came to condemn bitcoin to $ 4,927, its lowest price in the last year. From there, he has managed to recover 83% to be around $ 9,000, but analysts consider that the comeback of what many call digital digital gold ’still has a journey. Although more moderate.

The looming liquidity cut for the digital currency holds the key to these forecasts at a time when central banks are doing the opposite with the currencies they control. Its about Upcoming bitcoin halving, an event that has taken place every four years since 2012 and that industry experts estimate will take place on May 12.

Planned from its origin

This ‘halving’ is that the reward in bitcoins that the ‘miners’ receive -name given to those responsible for verifying that transactions with this cryptocurrency take place in an orderly manner and with all the guarantees- it will be cut in half. In a few days, the prize for verifying by complex computer algorithms that everything is still in order in the operation book -blockchain- of this digital currency will be reduced from 12.5 to 6.25 new bitcoins per operation.

The objective of this newspaper “halving” is to slow down the rate of issuance to strengthen its value. So much so that This snip was foreseen already from the very birth of the cryptocurrency so that, regardless of the circumstances of the markets and the economy, it would take place every time a certain number of counted blocks was reached. So they don’t have an exact date either. This year’s will occur when it reaches the 630,000 registered, a milestone for which already this Sunday there are less than 1,500 notes.

From the specialized firm BinanceJosh Goodbody, its director of growth and institutional business in Europe and Latin America, explains that “taking as a reference the first and second‘ halving ’, we can expect a new maximum in the price of bitcoin, again above $ 19,700 in 2017” Of course, it warns that “the price never had an immediate reaction”, but rather it was a path of “a year or a year and a half” towards new historical highs.

However, the revaluation of the cryptocurrency par excellence becomes evident somewhat earlier. When in 2012 the issuance of new bitcoins every 10 minutes – the approximate time it takes to enter a new block in the currency-keeping blockchain – went from 50 to 25 units, its price rose 928% in the next five months. In 2016, when the cut was from 25 to 12.5 units that are still managed, the rebound in the same period was 17%.

Countercurrent from central banks

In any case, Goodbody points out that “halving” will contribute to “A lower inflation rate than most fiat currencies”, because with this cut it will stay at 1.79%. And this is a key fact at a time when central banks do not stop watering the economy with more and more liquidity, although it is true that the delay in consumer decisions and the concentration of spending on basic products is strongly counteracting the most pernicious effects of these liquidity hoses.

The CEO of the Valencian fintech CryptJorge Soriano explains to Invetia that these cuts contribute to “one of the essential requirements for bitcoin to be considered money: being scarce.” In this sense, he points out that on his platform there has been “a noticeable increase in discharges right after the announcements of massive liquidity injections by central banks around the world. ” The coincidence has been providential.

Although Soriano is more skeptical about the effects of ‘halving’ on the bitcoin price in the short term because “it has been known since it was created”. However, he believes that his “advertising effect” will attract people who did not know him yet.

In this sense, the comeback of the cryptocurrency from its recent lows in these early stages of the coronavirus crisis began after the announcements of massive liquidity of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). It is not surprising, since it is the institution in charge of guarding the US dollar in which they are used to trading ‘crypto’ around the world.

Not to miss it

Unlike the unlimited ability of central banks to print more and more bills or mint coins without end, from eToro remember that “As soon as 21 million bitcoins have been issued, the network will stop producing more”. Based on the current pace of the eros miners ’and considering that the cut will no longer make this task attractive to many of them, the trading platform considers that 900 new bitcoins will be issued every day from now on.

Analyst Adam Vettese notes that the recent return to the $ 9,000 per bitcoin environment is a sign that “The fear of being left out is driving the price”. Not forgetting, in addition, the recent rebound in the equity market, which has restored investors’ confidence. We must not forget that the European stock markets closed their best month of the year this April and that the great Wall Street indices have double-digit gains.

In the cryptocurrency market, where there are no holidays or closing hours Because its large platforms operate tirelessly to service its clients spread across the globe, bitcoin is trading just 13% back at $ 10,000. If this precious level is reached in the coming days, profits for the year would reach 23%. In the same period, the least volatile ounce of gold appreciated 11% to $ 1,700.

