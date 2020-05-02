The COVID-19 pandemic will provoke an increase in consultations of diseases related to the mind in Latin American countries, experts told Efe.

According to specialists, at least 7 out of 10 clinical consultations in the region’s health systems could be generated due to psychosomatic problems, a situation that can worsen during a pandemic such as that of the coronavirus.

“Confinement can lead to people not attending to their mental health,” said Raymundo Calderón, director of psychology at the Universidad del Valle de México (UVM).

In an interview with Efe, the specialist estimated that 70% of the consultations that are attended in public health systems are correlated with problems of the mind.

Meanwhile, the director of the UVM Querétaro School of Health Sciences, Nayelly Arias, indicated that in many cases and if not properly treated, mental health problems can lead to suicide.

“It is essential to focus on taking care of our mental health, just as we take care of physical health,” said Arias.

While the coordinator of the UVM Chihuahua Psychology degree, Grissel Cervantes, estimated that in Mexico some 34 million people live in overcrowded conditions, a scenario that is not conducive to good health in general and especially mental health.

“More than two people live in a room of less than 12 square meters and under these conditions emotions are likely to be exacerbated, contributing to depression, fear, anguish, worry, and this can lead to emotional lack of control “, he pointed out.





ASK TO AVOID EXCESS INFORMATION

The specialists agreed that it is possible to take care of mental health in times of confinement, as long as the information is properly managed and care is taken to control anxiety episodes.

“We must manage the way in which we receive the news, especially if it is about coronaviruses, not be aware of this information all the time to ensure that thought is appropriate,” said Cervantes.

He considered it essential to achieve a control of mental hygiene and for this he said that it is necessary to filter information that enters thought and analyze whether the information contributes to reality or to the problem.

Arias explained that people must remember that this confinement “is an exceptional situation” and should be handled as such since “at some point it will end.”

He noted that, especially in the caregivers of patients with COVID-19, a space should be sought in which they feel safe and calm.

“They must dedicate time to some recreational activity, to exercise, we need to pay special attention to activities that represent satisfaction,” he said.

In the same way, he asked to avoid thinking about the moment when the end of the confinement comes, because that only generates anxiety, and the best thing is to develop realistic goals and understand that the distance is physical and not social.

“It is not about not relating to anyone, but being in contact with those we love the most,” he said.

Finally, Calderón pointed out that just as special attention is currently being paid to what enters homes, care must also be taken to what people let into their thoughts.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.