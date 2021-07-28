Anticipated end in the quarterfinals

United States-Australia Olympics Games website

The women’s tournament closed the group stage with another disappointment from the team that showed up in Tokyo as the number one favorite, United States. Vlatko Andonovski’s pupils did not go beyond the goalless draw against Australia, a team to take into account in the fight for the medals, which will begin this next Friday with the round of quarter finals.

The North Americans did not show their theoretical superiority and, with four points, they finished second in a group G led by Sweden. Now the ‘Yankees’ will cross in rooms with Netherlands, which beat China 8-2. Without a doubt, an anticipated final. Dutch girls scare with a total of 21 goals in three games: ten to Zambia, three to Brazil and eight to the Chinese.

In fact, Vivianne Miedema, the forward ‘oranje’, is the top gunner of the tournament with 8 goals. The Arsenal player has broken the record for so many of the Olympic Games, owned by Canadian Sinclair since London 2012.

Brazil beat Zambia 1-0, Japan beat Chile for the same result, and Great Britain and Canada tied at one goal.

These are the results of the last day of women’s football before the quarterfinals:

GROUP E

-Canada 1 – 1 Great Britain

-Chile 0 – 1 Japan

GROUP F

-Netherlands 8 – 2 China

-Brazil 1 – 1 Zambia

GROUP G

-United States 0 – 0 Australia

-New Zealand 0 – 2 Sweden

